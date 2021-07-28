Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan shares his woes as a host: ‘People have forgotten that I am a singer too’

The talented musician and complete entertainer Aditya Narayan has been hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol for the past many seasons. The singer has become widely popular and he is greatly appreciated for his hosting skills. But the host of Indian Idol 12 feels dissatisfied as he has not been able to make a name as a singer. Now wants people to recognize him more as a singer than a host of the reality show.

The host shared that music has been his first love and he feels that he needs to focus more on it. He shared with Bollywood Life, “When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18, I was being paid ₹7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them...You can say that I did TV for all these years so that I can launch my own music label, make my own music videos and sing them as well. I have reached a point in my life where I would love to be known as a struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality. Call me a struggler, a failure, work in progress or underrated, but I would love people to add the word singer or musician along with it."

He added that the television industry has given him fame, home, farmhouse, or car. But he feels that his first love will always be music. He shared that since he has become a big television host now, people have forgotten that he is also a singer. He said that he does only two or three songs in a year and while people always see him on TV shows. His body of work in TV industry outweighs his body of work in the music fraternity by a long shot. He is happy that people know him as a TV host. He shares that he has been on TV for the past 18 years and he is 33 years old now. He has enough resources that he does not need to rely on music labels or their rubbish contracts that will force him to become their slave for many years.

He had also revealed some time back about leaving hosting after 2022. He said, “2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months...I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting.”