Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan in a throwback VIDEO as an 8 year old says ‘want to become a big singer’

The rare throwback video interview features Aditya as an eight-year-old boy who wishes to achieve great heights and become a big singer. Scroll further to watch the adorable video.

Aditya Narayan is currently hosting the latest season of singing reality show Indian Idol 12. He has been a part of the show business for a very long time considering he has appeared as a child artist in several films of the ’90s. Some of the more notable ones being and Urmila Matondkar starring ‘Rangeela’ and led blockbuster ‘Pardes’. He also sang a few hit songs in the 90s, including the title track of Akele Hum Akele Tum and Chota Bachcha Jaan Ke. In a rare interview that has resurfaced of Aditya as a child artist, he speaks about his big dreams and aspiration.

In the video shared on Instagram, eight-year-old Aditya is being interviewed for his achievements as a child artist. Aditya speaks about his dreams and hopes of being a big singer one day. He said, “This is nothing, I want to become a big singer, I want to achieve great heights," he says in Hindi, adding that he has achieved only five percent of what he wishes to become. When asked if he feels that he has become great already, Aditya says “Naa”. The adorable Aditya grew up to become one of the most popular singers and reality show hosts in the country.

In another video from the same interview, Aditya was asked about getting scolded and he said, “Galti ki hai toh padni hi chahiye”. Aditya vested in his interest and found his place in the show business. He made his acting debut with the horror film ‘Shaapit’ and one of his breakout songs was Tattad Tattad from Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela filmed on .

