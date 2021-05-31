Indian Idol 12 judge Manoj Muntashir comments on Amit Kumar criticising the Kishore Kumar special episode

Manoj Muntashir defends the judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for singing Kishore Kumar songs in good spirit. Read on to know his take on Amit Kumar.

Manoj Muntashir is a lyricist in the Bollywood industry and currently, he is the judge of the popular singing reality show on TV named Indian Idol 12. The lyricist recently opened up on his views on the Amit Kumar controversy. He talked about the Kishore Kumar Special episode of Indian Idol 12, which was presided by his son Amit Kumar. The episode was widely criticised for ruining the memory of Kishore Kumar with poor singing of his songs. Amit Kumar had also commented later that he did not like the show and was just there for the money.

Manoj talked about the episode with ETimes as he said that the way he lashed out at the show after doing it, should not have done it in the first place. He said that Amit Kumar took money for being part of the show and talked bad about it. In his place, he would not have done it. He said that if he was not comfortable with the proceedings, he would have told the makers that he did not want to be part of the show.

The lyricist all defended the judges of the show, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for singing Kishore Kumar songs. He said, “Let me tell you one more thing. If I sing Kishore Kumar’s songs in my bathroom or amongst my friends, nobody can tell me that I can’t sing like him. I know I can't, nobody can. Whatever Neha and Himesh sang, they did to celebrate Kishore Kumar and it should have been taken in the right spirit. There was nothing wrong in what they did.”

After Amit Kumar’s comment, Aditya Narayan asked the guest judges Kumar Sanu, Roop Kumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal, that whatever appreciation they did for the contestants, was from their heart or they were asked to do.

