Indian Idol 12 judge Vishal Dadlani reveals THIS is the reason why he's not coming back to the show

Vishal Dadlani shares the reason for not coming back to the show Indian Idol 12 as he wants to take precautions for his parents’ health.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular shows on TV screens. The show has a talented lineup of contestants, who have been carefully chosen from all over the country. The show has judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya who guide the contestants. One of the judges Vishal Dadlani has not been part of the show for some time and the music composer opened up on his absence in an interview with ETimes TV.

Vishal Dadlani has shared that he will not be part of the show till the lockdown is lifted in the state. The music composer said, "Not till the quasi lockdown is done with.'' He also did not travel with the Indian Idol 12 team when the shoot was shifted to Daman.

The host of the show, Aditya Narayan told EtimesTV, the real reason for the music composer not being on the show. He shared that Vishal Dadlani had shifted with his parents to Lonavala in the previous year. He does not want to drive all the way from Lonavala to Daman and come back with the chances of infecting his parents. Hence he is being extra protective because of his parents. Aditya shared that he completely supports him and if anyone has any doubt, then they must go with their instincts in the present times.

The other judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have also been making appearances on the show for some time. At present Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir have filled in for the judges. The shooting was done for one month and the team has returned to Mumbai.

Credits :Times of India

