Indian Idol 12 judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani & Himesh Reshammiya, charge THIS amount per episode; READ HE

The amount paid per episode to the Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani & Himesh Reshammiya will surprise you.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular reality shows on television. The credit goes to the talent pool contestant and the excellent judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani. The show offers excellent performances by the singers, and it is a complete package that includes singing, entertainment, enjoyment, and thrill. Being the most popular show on Indian television, it is obvious that the show's judges are paid a good amount per episode.

As per the reports by BollywoodLife, among all the judges, Neha Kakkar is the highest paid judge of Indian Idol 12, as she is reportedly paid around 5 lakhs per episode. After her, the popular music composer and director Vishal Dadlani is paid rupees 4.5 lakhs per episode, and the singer-music producer Himesh Reshammiya is paid approximately rupees 4 lakh per episode. The host of the show, Aditya Narayan, is reportedly paid 2.5 lakh per episode. Aditya had tested COVID 19 positive recently and was in-home quarantine for some time. Now he has fully recovered, and he is hosting the show again.

The set of judges for the show were also replaced recently. The new judges of Indian Idol 12 are music director Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Due to the lockdown situation and rising Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the show's shooting has shifted to Daman. The top performers of the show are Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sawai Bhatt, and others. They are a delight to watch as they cast a magic spell with their melodious voice and power-packed performances.

