Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar gets emotional on seeing the heartening performance of Pawandeep

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 will be a special one as it will be marked by the presence of director-producer . He will be coming to the show for the promotion of Bigg Boss OTT as he will hosting the show. In the show, he will be impressed by the amazing performances of the contestants of the show. However, it was the heartfelt performance of the contestant Pawandeep Rajhans that made Karan Johar emotional as he sang a song from his film.

Sony TV has released its new promo of Indian Idol 12, in which we can see the performance of Pawandeep. He is seen playing the piano as he is seen singing the soulful song ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ from starrer Agneepath. The song was originally sung by Sonu Nigam and in the reality show, Pawandeep gave a personal touch to it, which brought tears to the eyes of the judges, contestants as well as special guest Karan Johar. He said that this special mark of Pawandeep will make him very popular in life.

See the post here:

The upcoming episode with be filled with phenomenal performances of the contestants. As per the promos, the contestants will be dressed by the styling team of designer Manish Malhotra. All of them had visited his studio recently and they were excited to be wearing his designer collection. For the unversed, the show is now moving towards its finale episode, which will be aired on 15th August. The episode will be a star-studded evening with the presence of numerous celebs and ex-winners of Indian Idol gracing the stage.

