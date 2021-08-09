Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar spills the beans on how Salman Khan’s cameo came about in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

One of the most successful directors in the current lot, started his journey as a filmmaker with the 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan’s debuted directorial venture starred and Kajol’s iconic pair after ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ while Rani Mukerji also played a crucial part in the film. Along with great actors like Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh in the star cast, the film ended up being a huge success at the box office. One of the biggest audience pulls was the much-appreciated cameo by superstar . He played the role of Aman in the film and garnered praise for his lively performance.

Director Karan Johar who has recently started his journey as a host on the Bigg Boss OTT visited the sets of Indian Idol 12 as a guest. While on the show, Karan spoke candidly about how Salman Khan ended up doing the cameo in the film. Karan mentioned that he had faced multiple rejections by several actors before he met Salman Khan at Chunky Panday’s house. Karan said, “Toh woh meri taraf aaye aur unhone kaha apni style mein, ‘Tune kar li shopping?’ I said, ‘Shopping?’ He said, ‘Haan, tu gaya na sab ke paas. Woh shopping hi toh hoti hai. Lekin iss film ko karne ke liye kisi ko paagal hona chahiye aur main woh paagal hoon’ (Salman came up to me and in his signature style asked me if I was done shopping. I was confused. He said, ‘Yes, you went to everyone, that is just like shopping. But someone needs to be mad to do this film and I am that mad person’).”

Karan mentioned that the next day he went to Salman Khan’s house and narrated him the film. “Main darr gaya, maine socha inko lag toh nahi raha ki Shah Rukh ka role main inhe offer kar raha hoon. I said, ‘But sir, aapka role aaya nahi, woh toh second half mein hai.’ He said, ‘Mujhe kya farak padta hai? Main aapke pitaji ko jaanta hoon, main unke liye kar raha hoon yeh film’ (I got scared, I thought maybe he misunderstood and assumed I was offering him Shah Rukh Khan’s role. I said, ‘But sir, your role is in the second half.’ He said, ‘How does it matter? I know your father, I am doing the film for him’),” said Karan.

