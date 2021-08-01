Indian Idol 12: Kavita Krishnamurthy impressed with contestant Arunita’s performance on song ‘Hum Pe Yeh'

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is coming to an end. The contestants are putting their best foot forward to woo the audience. Till now the makers of the show have not announced the finale date but it is speculated that it is August 15. Meanwhile, this weekend, singers Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy will be seen on Indian Idol 12.

The channel has dropped the promo videos on Instagram. In the video, veteran singer Kavita, clad in a purple colour saree, is seen praising contestant Arunita. She performed on the song ‘Hum Pe yeh kisne Haara Rang Dala' from the film Devdas. The singer was highly impressed with her singing that she said, “It felt like I am listening to a recording.’ Arunita was very happy and also touched her feet. Kumar Sanu was also happy with her performance and praised the contestant.

As reported, Arunita said that she is a huge fan of Kavita ma’am. “It is my honour to perform in front of her," said the contestant. The duo will be guests on the show’s Dosti Special episode. This week the show is themed on Friendship Day. The show is judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Coming back to the song, it is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and was featured on . Last week, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor graced the singing reality show. The top 6 contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya.

