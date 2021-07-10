Indian Idol 12: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle shares a hilarious memory of her with sister Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle adds her charm to the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 and shares memory with her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

In the upcoming episode of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12, the special guest for the week is legendary singer and melody queen Asha Bhosle. The singer will be seen enjoying the spectacular performances of the contestants of the show. She will also be seen sharing some entertaining anecdotes from her professional life. Asha Bhosle will be seen enjoying the time on the show as the singers will be performing her superhit and evergreen songs.

Asha Bhosle will also share a memory after Nihal performs the song Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil. The legendary singer shared that she was very nervous when she was given this song for singing. She shared a funny memory that when she used to practice the song, her driver used to think that she was having breathing problem.

The actress shared that she went to her sister Lata Mangeshkar’s room before the recording of the show. She said, “Humari Lata Didi ne kaha 'Kya baat hai kyu chatpata rahi ho?' Maine kaha 'didi ek gaana hai aur gaane me pata nahi kya hoga, Mujhe dar lag raha hai”. To this, she replied, “Tum bhool rahi ho. Tum Mangeshkar pehle ho, baad me Bhosle ho. Jao tumhara gaana acha hoga”. She also talked in the accent of her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

The upcoming episode of show is very special due to the presence of the special guest Asha Bhosle. She will be making the evening more memorable by singing her hit song Rangeela Re from Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela. The host of the show, Aditya Narayan will also be singing along her.

Credits :Hindustan Times

