Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Live: Pawandeep Rajan wins the show

Popular reality show Indian Idol 12’s grand finale has begun on Independence Day, i.e. today. The show has started at 12 PM and will continue till midnight. The top finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish. For the first time that six participants have entered the finals together. The show is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan and is currently judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. It was also judged by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar earlier but they had to leave it during the second wave COVID 19.

Many celebrities will be seen coming and gracing the show. Right from to Udit Narayan, all will be seen encouraging the contestants. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda also wished Shanmukhapriya and also offered her the film. Now, as the show will be declaring the winner today, we bring you all the latest from the event in a series of live updates.

Here's all that we know so far about the show:

Pawandeep Rajan lifts the trophy of Indian Idol 12.

Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble announced the first and second runner up respectively.

Nihal and Shanmukhapriya bags fifth and sixth position

Finalists gave their last performances on the stage of Indian Idol 12 with Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya etc.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar grace the stage and unveil the new poster of Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2.

Vishal Dadlani pays a tribute to Indian medallist at the Tokyo Olympics along with the six finalists.

Shanmukhapriya wins hearts with her panache during her performance on the grand finale

Pawandeep Rajan's last performance on Indian Idol 12 was a dreamy affair and an unmissable one.

Arunita's soulful performance at the grand finale left Sonu Kakkar emotional.

Mohd Danish's grand finale performance left everyone grooving but his quirky act with the Great Khali won hearts.

Sayli Kambi's finale performance left everyone mesmerized which was followed by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's hilarious act with her parents.

Aditya Narayan and Udit Narayan's camaraderie is unmissable as they perform together.

Sonu Kakkar wins heart with her breathtaking performance followed by Nihal Tauro's stunning performance for grand finale.

The six finalists take over the stage with a dhamakedaar performance.

Kumar Sanu wins heart with his soulful performance as he croons some of the popular 90s songs.

Udit Narayan performs with the female contestants of the show and it was a mesmerizing performance.

Alka Yagnik pays tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar.

Contestants took Anu Malik's blessings by touching his feet.

Shanmukhapriya perfroms on the song 'Mast'.

Contestant Arunita entertain audience from her performance .

Pawandeep performs with Alka Yagnik while Sayli wins hearts with her performance with Udit Narayan.

Sukhwinder's dhamakedaar performance adds new charm to the finale.

Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra sets stage on fire with his powerpacked performance.

Anu Malik's team Chaukaane wins the game of Antakshari.

Annu Kapoor graces the stage and it time to relive the Antakshari moments as the judges and contestants are divided into three groups.

Mika takes over the stage by a storm and performs with the contestants making it a special performance.

As Danish gives a glimpse of his hosting skills, Aditya Narayan comes on the stage to perform and extends support to Shanmukhapriya.

Raghav Sachar graces the show to support Pawandeep and it is time for another breathtaking performance.

Anu Malik gets on the stage to shake a leg with Javed Ali and Danish while Himesh calls the latter a 'historic singer'.

Javed Ali comes to support Mohd Danish and they set the stage on fire with their performance on Daawat-e-Ishq, Jashan-e-Ishq and Nagada Nagada

After an energetic performance, Vaishali gifts nauvari saree to Sayli as she roots for her.

Vaishali Mhade, who is known for songs like Ghar More Pardesiya, graces the grand finale to support Sayli Kamble and they collaborate on Pinga from Bajirao Mastani.

Aditya Narayan pays an emotional tribute to father Udit Narayan at the grand finale of Indian Idol 12.

Former contestant Nachiket Lele roots for Nihal as the winner of Indian Idol 12. Latter performs with Amit Mishra at the grand finale.

Late Captain Vikram Batra's friend Captain Naveen remember the braveheart.

Himesh Reshammiya pays a tribute with a powerful rendition of Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge.

The contestants pay a tribute to the Indian soldiers on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. Arunita and Sayli even offered laddoos to the bravehearts.