Indian Idol 12: Nachiket Lele’s dual singing impresses judges; Himesh calls him ‘Entertainment Ki Dukaan’

Music is the best way one can put forth their feelings. And this what Indian Idol season 12 contestants are doing through their melodious voice. This week the show will be a family special episode. In the episode, we will see Aditya Narayan, his wife Shweta and his parents Udit Narayan, Deepa gracing the show. But apart from this contestant, Nachiket Lele will also steal the show with his singing. Impressed by his singin,g judge Himesh Reshammiya will also give him a new nickname.

Nachiket Lele will be singing the song Aake Seedhi in both male and female voices. He dressed as half man and half woman and his performance is so well choreographed that the audience and the judges will be amazed. In the video, judges Neha and Vishal cannot stop themselves from praising him. Himesh Reshammiya said, “You are like an entertainment ki dukaan with every passing week you are not only proving yourself to be a great singer, but also establishing yourself to be a great performer which is a quality I would really like to highlight. With this speed of yours Indian idol finale isn’t far for you”.

Recently, the Indian Idol 12 judges, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, had shortlisted final contestants of this season and a total of 15 have been selected.

Their names are Mohd Danish from Muzzafarnagar, Sireesha Bhagavatula from Visakhapatnam, Anjali Gaikwad and Sayli Kishor Kamble from Maharashtra, Samyak Prasana from Delhi, Vaishnav Girish from Kerala, Arunita Kanjilal and Anushka Banerjee from Kolkata, Nihal Tauro from Mangalore, Sahil Solanki from Hissar, Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand, Sawai Bhatt from Rajasthan, Shanmukha Priya from Visakhapatnam, Nachiket Lele from Mumbai and Ashish Kulkarni from Pune.

