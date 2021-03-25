Indian Idol 12: Neetu Kapoor gives shagun to Neha Kakkar on the sets; Says ‘It is blessing from me & Rishiji’

Neetu Kapoor was the special guest on the show as it is celebrating Rishi Kapoor's special week. Singers will be singing songs from his films.

The reality show Indian Idol season 12 has been a platform where legendary actors come to relive their era. Viewers have seen many of them who have graced the stage and praised the budding singers. And this time, the show is celebrating Rishi Kapoor special. The late actor who passed away last year left a void in the industry. To make the episode more special, his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor will be seen as a special guest on the show. The contestants will pay a tribute to the late actor by singing his popular songs.

In the promo, Neetu Kapoor who entered the show also shakes a leg with Aditya Narayan on the song ‘Khulam Khulla Pyaar Karenge Hum Dono’. She also said, “I have come here alone after a very long time. I came here last with my husband. Since I was alone, I needed courage to come here. Today no one will be sad. I want to celebrate Rishiji’s and my memories together." Neetu Kapoor opted for heavily embroidered salwar suit and kept her makeup minimal.

She also gave a shagun to judge Neha Kakkar as she was meeting her for the first time after her wedding to Rohanpreet Singh. Neha Kakkar was overwhelmed by Neetu Kapoor’s gesture and thanked her by touching Neetu’s feet.

Neetu Kapoor said, "It's a tradition in our country that we give shagun to a newly married person whom we meet for the first time after marriage. This is from my and Rishi ji's side. Lots of blessing to you." Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020.

