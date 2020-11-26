Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar gets emotional as contestant REVEALS about his grandma's loan; Gifts him Rs 1 lakh

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar gifted a contestant Rs. 1 lakh after he shared how his grandmother took a loan to send him to Mumbai for the reality show. Take a look at the promo here.

Indian Television's most loved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is all set to return with a new season this weekend. Yes, Indian Idol 12 is premiere on November 28 (2020). Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya will once again form the judges' panel, to find the 'best' of the new talents. On the other hand, Aditya Narayan will don the host's hat to add fun and sparkle to the show.

With only a few days left for the launch, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers engaged. Almost every day, a new promo is released, to give them a sneak peek into what's in store for them. However, the recent promo has caught everyone's attention, all credits to Neha. The popular songstress is known for her generous and friendly nature, has yet again won hearts with a good deed. Neha has yet again offered help to a contestant, leaving everyone awestruck.

In a new promo, contestant Shahzad Ali, who hails from Jaipur, is introduced. A glimpse of his life story is shown. Shahzad Ali touches the judge's hearts. In an interaction with the judges, Shahzad shares about his life, his parents' demise during his childhood, and how his grandmom raised him and his siblings in tough situations. When Vishal asks Shahzad, how he traveled to Mumbai, the young man revealed that his grandmother took a loan of Rs. 5000 from the bank. Neha is shocked to hear Shahzad's tragic story and gets emotional. She is moved judge by his hardships and comes forward to help him out. Neha then gifts him a small amount of Rs. 1 lakh.

Take a look at the Indian Idol 12 promo here:

Meanwhile, this is Neha's first show after her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh in October this year. Are you excited to watch Indian Idol 12? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

