Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar to skip the finale episode? 

The finale of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is approaching and the contestants of the reality are working hard to give their best performance. As we have seen in the last few episodes of the show, Neha Kakkar who was the judge of the show, has been missing. The singer had shot few episodes in Daman but after that, her sister Sonu Kakkar replaced her on the show. Following this, there were reports that stated all the judges coming back on the show in the finale episode. As per the latest buzz, Neha Kakkar will not be part of the finale episode of Indian Idol 12.

As per a report in TOI, “Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. She has worked hard for many years and achieved a lot. She now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end."

There has not been confirmation news from the singer’s side or from the show makers. But is evident from her social media posts, that she is traveling with her hubby Rohanpreet. The lovebirds had got married in October 2020 in a grand affair. There are speculations of a grand finale episode with epic patriotic performances by ex-winners of Indian Idol and other celebs.

