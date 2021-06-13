  1. Home
  2. tv

Indian Idol 12: Netizens slam show after Pawandeep Rajan's screen time is reduced, call it 'shameful'

This weekend, the contestants paid a special tribute to judge Himesh Reshammiya by singing some of his chartbusters. However, it did not go down well with a section of netizens.
1477 reads Mumbai
Indian Idol 12: Netizens slam show after Pawandeep Rajan's screen time is reduced, call it 'shameful'. Indian Idol 12: Netizens slam show after Pawandeep Rajan's screen time is reduced, call it 'shameful'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Indian Idol 12 creators faced the wrath of netizens on social media over the weekend after one of its most loved contestants' screen time was reduced during telecast. Fans flooded Twitter to express their disappointment after contestant Pawandeep Rajan's songs were cut from the episode. This weekend, the contestants paid a special tribute to judge Himesh Reshammiya by singing some of his chartbusters. 

While most of the contestants on the show sang at least two to three hit songs, Pawandeep Rajan sang only one song. Pawandeep's limited screen time sent netizens into a fury who took to Twitter to call out the show and channel. While some called it shameful and disgusting, some other fans questioned the motive behind sidelining Pawandeep.

One Indian Idol 12 fan tweeted, "Wat a shameful strategy against pawandeep from @SonyTV to show his 2 sngs n appreciation in promo n thn cut them in ep. He is the TRP king for ur show. #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #Pawandeeprajan #Pawandeep." 

While another irked fan tweeted, "First they sidelined Anjali and she got out..Now these guys are sidelining Pawandeep why he get only 1 song and why your are cutting his apprication part..why ?? We need ans #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol2021 @SonyTV." 

Take a look at some of the reactions: 

Meanwhile, the 'Himesh Reshammiya Special' episode also featured a video message from his wife Sonia Kapoor. His wife said in the message, “Himesh, I love you! As a husband, I’d rate him an 11 out of 10. Even if you want to fight with him, you cannot, because he doesn’t ever want to fight," leaving the singer overwhelmed with joy. 

ALSO READ: Sugandha Mishra gets first jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Shares video

Credits :TwitterInstagram/PawandeepRajan

You may like these
Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan to sing in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?
Himesh Reshammiya’s wife Sonia Kapoor sends him an emotional note on Indian Idol 12
Indian Idol 12: When fitness buff Tripat Singh gave advice to contestant Shanmukha Priya; Read inside to know
Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharya believes the controversy was blown out of proportion unnecessarily
Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya gets trolled for her rendition of ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’
Indian Idol 12: Zeenat Aman recreates sequence from Do Lafzo Ki Kahani; Calls the celebration ‘very special’
close