Indian Idol 12: Netizens slam show after Pawandeep Rajan's screen time is reduced, call it 'shameful'

Indian Idol 12 creators faced the wrath of netizens on social media over the weekend after one of its most loved contestants' screen time was reduced during telecast. Fans flooded Twitter to express their disappointment after contestant Pawandeep Rajan's songs were cut from the episode. This weekend, the contestants paid a special tribute to judge Himesh Reshammiya by singing some of his chartbusters.

While most of the contestants on the show sang at least two to three hit songs, Pawandeep Rajan sang only one song. Pawandeep's limited screen time sent netizens into a fury who took to Twitter to call out the show and channel. While some called it shameful and disgusting, some other fans questioned the motive behind sidelining Pawandeep.

One Indian Idol 12 fan tweeted, "Wat a shameful strategy against pawandeep from @SonyTV to show his 2 sngs n appreciation in promo n thn cut them in ep. He is the TRP king for ur show. #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #Pawandeeprajan #Pawandeep."

While another irked fan tweeted, "First they sidelined Anjali and she got out..Now these guys are sidelining Pawandeep why he get only 1 song and why your are cutting his apprication part..why ?? We need ans #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol2021 @SonyTV."

Wat a shameful strategy against pawandeep from @SonyTV to show his 2 sngs n appreciation in promo n thn cut them in ep. He is the TRP king for ur show.#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 #Pawandeeprajan #Pawandeep — MP (@mandar_palekar) June 13, 2021

First they sidelined Anjali and she got out..Now these guys are sidelining Pawandeep why he get only 1 song and why your are cutting his apprication part..why ?? We need ans#IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol2021@SonyTV — Ravi (@Ravi21117989) June 12, 2021

Stop this biasness #IndianIdol

The man who's behind the sucess of #IndianIdol2021, you are keeping him in the stand.

Giving him 3 mins out of 90 is a complete act of stupidity!

Give him more songs and cash more trps. @SonyTV @fremantle_india#pawandeeprajan #PawandeepRajan pic.twitter.com/GWVlaGHqVg — AH (@AH28224071) June 12, 2021

No matter how hard you try..you can sideline him but you will not be able to beat him..he will rise, fight and win the title of idol.. Pawandeep we support you #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan#IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2021 — Ravi (@Ravi21117989) June 12, 2021

All r singing 2 songs.Even some with 3songs. And his one song was shown in the episode while he sang 2 songs,but his 2nd was cut, appreciation part was cut,shown in promo Given the least screen space shame on you Sony #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 #PawandeepRajan — Himani Sharma (@HimaniSharma_20) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the 'Himesh Reshammiya Special' episode also featured a video message from his wife Sonia Kapoor. His wife said in the message, “Himesh, I love you! As a husband, I’d rate him an 11 out of 10. Even if you want to fight with him, you cannot, because he doesn’t ever want to fight," leaving the singer overwhelmed with joy.

