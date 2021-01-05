Indian Idol 12: Newlywed Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal and his parents to grace the show

After marriage Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal will be coming together for the first time on the reality show.

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will soon be welcoming newlywed Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal. Aditya’s parents Udit Narayan and Deepa will also be present on the show. This will be the first time that the whole family will be making a public appearance. The couple has just returned from their honeymoon to Kashmir. Their honeymoon pictures were all over the internet. While making an entry on the stage, they looked very cute and adorable together.

In the latest promo, Shweta is seen wearing a strappy ivory gown and her hair is tied up in a bun. Aditya wore a red and black embroidered suit. The pictures and videos from the episode are surfacing on digital platforms. It is expected that the couple may groove on the romantic songs of Udit Narayan. In the last shaadi episode, Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh, comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had come on the show. Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh also had come together for the first time on the show.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot on December 1 in Mumbai. Recently, they celebrated one month anniversary of their marriage. Aditya took Shweta on a romantic dinner date in Mumbai to celebrate it. Later, the singer also shared a glimpse of it on his social handle. In the pictures, Aditya was seen happily posing with his wife. The actor was wearing a black printed shirt with dark blue jeans along with a classic pair of black glasses. Shweta opted for a knee-length ochre-yellow dress.

Credits :The Times of India

