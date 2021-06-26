Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal & other contestants get their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine

The Indian Idol 12 contestants have taken to their social media handles to share the news of getting their first dose of the vaccine.

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life and we have been introduced to new normal. The deadly virus has claimed lakhs of lives so far and continues to affect the lives. While sanitisers and masks have become our constant companions, the COVID 19 vaccine are also a necessary weapon for everyone in this battle. While everyone has been advised to get vaccinated as soon as possible, recently, the contestants of the popular singing based show Indian Idol 12 also got vaccinated for the deadly virus.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and others have recently got their first dose of vaccine. Arunita shared a picture from the vaccination centre wherein she was posing with Sayli Kishor and Shanmukhapriya. On the other hand, Pawandeep also shared a similar post wherein he was posing with Ashish Kulkarni, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish as they got their first jab of the vaccine. They had captioned the post as “We are vaccinated”.

Take a look at Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s post as they get vaccinated for COVID 19:

Meanwhile, talking about Indian Idol 12, the show, which is being hosted by Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik, has been garnering a lot of appreciation. The singing based reality show has managed to bring some amazing talent to the stage from all across the nation. Interestingly, Indian Idol 12 will be graced by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar as the special guest this weekend. Let us know in the comment section below who is your favourite contestant of Indian Idol 12.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya overwhelmed as Javed Akhtar praises her singing: It means world to me

Share your comment ×