Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep REACTS to link up rumours with Arunita: We have a musical relationship

After entertaining the audience for around eight months, Indian Idol 12 is all set to pull its curtains down. While each contestant had won hearts with their singing, among these Pawandeep Rajan grabbed attention for a rumoured affair with contestant Arunita Kanjilal. However, Pawandeep rubbished the rumours and claimed to be just friends with her.

In a conversation with Times of India, Pawandeep stated that he shares a musical relationship with Arunita. Talking about the same, Pawandeep said, “We all top 6. We have become such good friends that we know what we want and who is missing whom. Just by eye contact, we get to know what the other one is feeling. Whenever any of us is performing we cheer each other and we all also make each other hear our performances. We have a musical relationship with each other. We like to jam together and talk about songs and music. I felt very lucky and proud that I have such talented singers as friends. We want to work together. I want to be friends with them till I grow old and then we discuss Indian Idol 12.”

When quizzed about if the rumours affect his equation with Arunita, Pawandeep stated that their friendship is unfazed with the rumours. “We are such good friends that this linkup rumour doesn’t bother us. We don’t pay attention to it, we are good friends and we will still like that,” he added. Furthermore, Pawandeep also spoke about his journey on the popular singing based reality show and is overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way. He said, “Indian Idol 12 has become a family to me and I would say we all come from villages with big dreams in our eyes and Indian Idol makes them come true. We get new opportunities when we sing on the show, we learn new things and meet so many legendary people. It is a platform and a shortcut route for people who have worked hard in singing and want to do something in life especially in a city like Mumbai. So many people come to this city with dreams in their eyes and struggle for years and Indian Idol gave us a chance to be a part of this show, I am very thankful.”

