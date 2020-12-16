Indian Idol 12 premiere to take place on THIS date; Neha Kakkar, Vishal, Himesh are ready to test the 'Top 15'

Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya have a pizza party with the 'Top 15' contestants at the premiere of Indian Idol 12. See inside pictures.

Indian Idol 12 hit the tube on November 28 (2020) with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges. The much-loved singing reality began the show with auditions of aspiring singers. Now, quite some days, the judges' panel has finally found out the 'Top 15' contestants of the new season after the theatre round.

Now, Indian Idol 12 is moving a step ahead, and the competition is all set to begin. The Top 15 contestants will now have to battle against each other as the show premieres this weekend. Yes, the grand premiere of Indian Idol 12 will take place on December 19 and 20 on Sony TV. This means, that Neha, Vishal, and Himesh will start testing and refining the top 15 who defeated others to make it to the Indian Idol 12 stage with the golden opportunity to try to fulfill their dream to become the winner at the end.

This weekend, during the grand premiere, the top 15 contestants will spread the magic of their voices with some terrific performances. The judges will motivate them and boost their confidence, wishing them luck for the future. Not only this, but the Indian Idol 12 contestants will get surprised, as Himesh organises a small pizza party for everyone. Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar will yet again grab eyeballs as they will shake a leg together. To put it simply, the beginning of the tough competition on Indian Idol 12 will be filled with songs, pizzas, dance, laughter, and masti.

Here's a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12:

Meanwhile, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Anjali Gaikwad, Sayli Kishor Kamble, and Samyak Prasana are some of the top 15 contestants of Indian Idol 12. Are you excited about the weekend episodes of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

