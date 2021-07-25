Indian Idol 12 PROMO: Bappi Lehri awestruck watching Shanmukhapriya’s performance on ‘Jhoom Jhoom Baba’

The singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 is inching closer to the finale. The show has been managing to receive love from the audience even after so many controversies. It began last year in November and will be ending next month. But an official confirmation is still awaited. The makers have not announced the finale date but it is reported that the final episode will be aired on August 15. Meanwhile, this weekend, viewers will see veteran singer Bappi Lehri and actress Reena Roy in the show.

Reena Roy, a well-known actress of her time, makes a very less public appearance. After a long time, viewers will see the actress. Both the celebrities were seen enjoying the performances of the contestants. They even praised them for their singing skill. But the veteran singer Bappi Lehri was left awestruck when he watched the performance of Shanmukhapriya. She performed on one of his songs ‘Jhoom Jhoom Baba’. The song is from the film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. Mithun Chakraborty and late actress Smita Patil were seen in the lead roles.

Shanmukhapriya’s performance also left judges to stand and groove on her song. Everyone was seen clapping and encouraging her. She is considered one of the strongest contestants and has often been trolled by netizens.

Click here to view the video:

Last week, we saw Anita Raj and Dharmendra gracing the show. They also became emotional watching the performances. To note, the show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Veteran actress Reena Roy reveals a huge secret about Anu Malik’s life