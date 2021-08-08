Indian Idol 12 PROMO: Contestant Danish’s performance on song ‘Sajda’ leaves Karan Johar impressed

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is now inching towards the finale. It is reported that the show will be ending on August 15 but an official confirmation is awaited. However, this week will be seen as the special guest in the show. He will be seen mesmerised by the performance of contestant Danish. He performs on the song Sajda from the film My Name Is Khan.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Chhayega #IdolDanish aur unki aawaz ka jaadoo! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #KaranJoharSpecial #IndianIdol2020 aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!” The video opens with Danish performing on the song. His performance on the song leaves Karan Johar impressed. He was seen enjoying the song and also called this a superstar performance. Recently, the makers had also shared the video of Pawandeep’s performance. He was seen playing the piano as he is seen singing the song ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ from starrer Agneepath.

Coming back to the song Sajda, it was originally crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. And the film starred and Kajol in the lead roles.

Click here to view the promo:

The show is judges by Sonu Kakkar, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya. Every week makers invite celebrities to encourage contestants. The top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble. For the first time, the singing reality show will air on television for 12 hours - from noon till midnight. The new promo shared by Sony TV is titled The Greatest Grand Finale Ever.

