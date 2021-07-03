Indian Idol 12 Promo: Get swooned by performance of Shanmukhpriya, Nihal & others on ‘Monsoon special’ episode

The monsoon special episode of the show will bring back your fond memories of the season with the spectacular performances by the contestants.

The upcoming episode of the famous singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is going to be a special one as it is based on the monsoon theme. This weekend, the contestants of the show will make the evening melodious with the iconic and most popular songs related to rain. In the upcoming episode of the show, the audience will be entertained by the power-packed performances of the top contestants of Indian Idol 12, including Shanmukhpriya, Pawandeep, Nihal among others.

Nihal won the hearts of the judges with his melodious voice as he sang ‘Rimjhim Rimjhim’. Everyone enjoyed his soulful performance. The other contestant, Pawandeep went for the iconic song of Kishore Kumar that is ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’, and left all the judges mesmerised with his singing. When the judge Sonu Kakkar asked what was going on in his head while he was singing the song, she was stunned to hear his reply. Pawandeep revealed on the sets that he feels he is in love.

The unique gem of Indian Idol 12, Shanmukhpriya brought energy on the sets with the song ‘Cham Cham Cham’ from Baaghi. Listening to her song, even the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik could not stop themselves from dancing.

The upcoming episode will be full of exciting revelations and beautiful performances. The audience can enjoy the show as it will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 PM on Sony TV.



