Indian Idol 12 PROMO: Karisma Kapoor floored by the romantic gesture of Pawandeep

Actress Karisma Kapoor will be seen dancing with Pawandeep in the upcoming episode of the reality show Indian Idol 12.

The upcoming episode of the exciting and entertaining reality show Indian Idol 12 will be filled with 90’s Bollywood magic. Actress Karisma Kapoor has been deemed as one of the most popular actresses of the 90’s era and she will be gracing the sets of the singing reality show. The actress will be seen enjoying the singing performances of all the top finalists of the show. The show is now gearing up for the finale of the season.

The final contestants Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble will be giving their best performances in the next episodes. In the upcoming weekend episode, Pawandeep will be seen singing the popular song of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda titled ‘Tumsa Koi Pyara’. He also invited her on the stage and they shake a leg together. He also surprised everyone as he went on his knee and gave a red rose to her.

Karisma Kapoor looks gorgeous in her shimmery red pant suit and she will be seen dancing and enjoying the performances of the contestants on the show. The judges of the show Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik will also be seen appreciating the performances of the contestants. Sonu Kakkar commented on the performance of contestant Pawandeep and said that the performance touched her heart. Even music composer Anu Malik will be seen dancing on the track sung by him. The show will be aired on Saturday and Sunday.

Credits :ColorsTV Instagram

