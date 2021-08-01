Indian Idol 12 PROMO: Pawandeep delivers soulful performance on 'Tu Hi Re'; Kumar Sanu calls it 'Excellent'

The singing reality show makers have dropped another promo video on their social handles. Contestant Pawandeep, who has wooed many celebrities from his performance, has once again won the heart of veteran singer Kumar Sanu. The contestant has performed on the song ‘Tu Hi Re’ from the film Bombay. The singer was so impressed that he called his performance excellent.

This weekend Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu will be seen gracing the show. Earlier in the day, the channel had dropped the promo video of contestant Arunita singing the song 'Hum Pe yeh kisne Haara Rang Dala' from the film Devdas. Kavita Krishnamurthy praised her singing and said, "It felt like I am listening to a recording.'

Coming back to Pawandeep, in the promo video, we can see judges standing in their place and clapping from him. The song Tu Hi Re is sung by Hariharan and Kavita. The film Bombay stars Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. It was a very hit romantic drama.

It is worth mentioning here that the show Indian Idol 12 is inching closer to the end. The show will end this month and another reality show is expected to replace it. But an official confirmation is still awaited. These all are based on the reports. Till now many celebrities have graced the show.

