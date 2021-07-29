Indian Idol 12 PROMO: Pawandeep singing ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’ makes Randhir Kapoor emotional

The singing reality show Indian Idol is heading towards the finale. The dates have not been announced till now but it is reported that August 15 will be final. An official confirmation is still awaited. Meanwhile, the makers invited veteran actors on the show to encourage contestants and this weekend viewers will see yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor gracing the stage. The top six contestants will sing his hit songs in this special episode. The veteran actor was seen getting emotional when contestant Pawandeep performed on late actor Raj Kapoor’s song.

The song ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’ is very popular and still touches the heart. The song made him remember his two late brothers—Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. The makers have dropped the promo video which shows Pawandeep singing the song and in the background, Kapoor’s old pictures are flashing. The actor became very emotional seeing his brothers and father. He also said, “Watching the performance made me remembered my brothers. I hope they are happy and safe wherever they are.” Himesh Reshammiya was also seen getting emotional.

The video caption reads, “Bhar aayengi aankhein #IdolPawandeep ki ruhaani aawaz sunn ke! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #RKSpecial #IndianIdol2020 iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!”

Click here to view the video:

The song ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’ is from the film Mera Naam Joker. It stars Raj Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Kseniya Ryabinkina, Padmini and , Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar and Dharmendra. The film was released in 1970 and is considered a cult classic.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar to skip the finale episode?