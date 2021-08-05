Indian Idol 12 Promo: Top 6 contestants have a dream come true moment courtesy designer Manish Malhotra

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular shows on TV. The contestants of the show have formed a connection with the audience with their persona and unique singing styles. Indian Idol 12 is now heading towards the finale episode of the show. As per the new promo of the show, the contestants are going to get a huge surprise as they will be meeting the celeb designer Manish Malhotra, as they will be seen wearing his label.

It is an unbelievable moment for the contestants of the reality show as the star designer has taken it upon himself to dress up all the six contestants. It can be seen in the video that all the contestants are amazed to be in his studio and it is a dream come true moment for the contestants as they get to meet Manish Malhotra. Sayali Kamble is seen in a black designer outfit. She says that she would love to get married in the dress. Mohd Danish also shared that he was lucky to wear his design as only celebrities wear them.

See the promo here: Click

Manish Malhotra also shared that he has never dressed any reality show contestants before and he was excited about this task. He said that he loves the show and contestants a lot due to which he agreed to the proposal. He made them try out various outfits and appreciated them for their skills. He added that if he had a choice, he would have divided the trophy into six parts and given it to all six of them.

Also read- Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar to skip the finale episode?