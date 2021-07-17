Indian Idol 12: Randhir Kapoor reveals the reason for calling Karisma Kapoor ‘Lolo’

Randhir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor sent a special message for Karisma Kapoor on Indian Idol 12.

As the audience is already aware, the special guest for Indian Idol 12 is Karisma Kapoor. The actress will be seen enjoying the performances of the top five contestants of the show. She will also be been seen dancing on the songs of the songs along with the contestants. There is also a special surprise for the actress on the show which will make her very emotional. Her family has sent a love-filled message for Lolo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Karisma her backbone and her biggest support. There are also some childhood pictures of the sisters. Along with her, there is also a message by father Randhir Kapoor who extends his love for her and wishes that she sang like the contestants of the show.

Her father will also be revealing the reason for naming her ‘Lolo’. He is seen saying that since everyone in the family had quirky nicknames then why not her. He revealed that his favorite heroine was Gina Lollobrigida, and her pet name was Lolo, which is why he named her Lolo.

The actress will be seen enjoying the show along with the other judges of the show including Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and Sonu Kakkar. The Karisma Kapoor special episode will be aired tonight.

