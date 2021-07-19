Indian Idol 12: Reena Roy and Bappi Lahiri to grace the sets of singing reality show?

Find out the details of the finale episode of Indian Idol 12 and the upcoming guests on the show in the article.

Season 12 of the singing reality show Indian Idol has finally reached its final round. The show has entertained the audience for the past numerous weeks and numerous celebrities graced the sets of the show add to the charm of the show. The show brought in a pool of talented singers with each of them having a unique style of singing. The show is judged by the dazzling trio of Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. The show is hosted by the talented singer and excellent entertainer Aditya Narayan.

As the finale of the show has been approaching, the contestants have been putting in all their efforts to bring forth their best performances. As per reports by Tellychakkar, the finale episode of the show will be going on air on 15th August.

The most exciting part of the episode is going to be the fact that it will air for 12 hours. The news came as a big shock to the fans.

As per the recent reports, the veteran actress Reena Roy and legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri will be gracing the sets of the show very soon. But both of these celebrities will be seen in different episodes of the show.

It will be exciting to see the veteran actress Reena Roy and music composer Bappi Lahiri, enjoying the performances of the singers.

Presently, the contestants left in the finals are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd. Danish, and Sayli Kamble. It will be interesting to watch them compete for the finale with their power-packed performances.

