Indian Idol 12: Rithvik Dhanjani to replace Aditya Narayan as the host? Here’s what we know

As Aditya Narayan and his wife have tested positive for COVID 19, he has taken a break from Indian Idol 12. He will, reportedly, be replaced by Rithvik Dhanjani.

Aditya Narayan, who is seen hosting the popular singing based reality show Indian Idol 12, made the headlines for an unfortunate reason. The handsome singer-actor has been tested positive for COVID 19. He confirmed the news on social media wherein he revealed that he along with his wife Shweta Agarwal have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. Ever since, Aditya had shared the news, he was inundated with recovery wishes. And now, as per a recent update, it is reported that the makers of Indian Idol 12 have zeroed in to replace him in the show.

According to a report published in Times of India, Rithvik will be seen hosting Indian Idol 12 in the coming week. To note, Rithvik had earlier hosted shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz, Nach Baliye 7 and Super Dancer and is considered a great choice to replace Aditya as of now. Confirming the news, Rithvik stated, “I will be filling in for just one weekend for Aditya. I will shoot for the show on April 5. I have worked with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya – the judges of Indian Idol 12 - before. My approach towards the show will be of a fan. My parents follow it religiously. I am just going to be myself. There is no special prep as such, I will just go enjoy myself, because I think that’s how it’s done.”

Meanwhile, Aditya and Shweta are currently in home quarantine and are taking the necessary precautions. Sharing the news, the Shaapit actor wrote, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass”

Also Read: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal test positive for COVID 19; Actor urges fans to keep them in prayers

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×