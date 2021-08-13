Indian Idol 12’s Arunita Kanjilal on her linkup rumours with Pawandeep Rajan: ‘Some things are just for fun’

Indian Idol 12 finale episode is just around the corner as the contestants of the show are giving full efforts for winning the trophy. The finale of the show is on 15th August as the greatest grand finale ever. Arunita Kinjilal talked to Indian Express about the show and her experiences. She also talked about her bond with the Pawandeep Rajan.

It is said that the finale will be the greatest finale ever, as it will be going on for 12 hours and will be graced by numerous celebrities. There are six finalists in the show Indian Idol 12, who will be competing for the trophy. The show will be featuring some of the greatest singers of the present time along with numerous other celebrities. There will also be performances by other contestants of the show, as well as the previous winner of the reality show.

Talking about her experience in the show, she shared that “This stage, this team became home for me. I will miss everyone so much,”.

The singer had earlier won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali but Indian Idol had been her dream for many years. She said, “I have always wanted to be on this platform, which is watched across the globe. I participated as a kid and then wanted to train myself more before I headed for another competition. During the lockdown, when auditions opened, my parents asked me to try, and here I am today, a step away from the finale.”