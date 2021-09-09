Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal gifted gold chain & goddess coins by Hrithik’s parents

The singing reality show Indian Idol is among the most popular reality shows on television screens. Indian Idol 12 was a massive hit among the audience and people became fans of the singers on the show. Pawandeep Rajan became the winner of the show and Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up. After the show, the duo has become the most sought-after pair for shows and has been invited to numerous functions. The duo recently met Hrithik Roshan’s parents and also received gifts from them.

Talking about the meet with Etimes TV, Pawandeep said, “Both Rakesh ji and Pinkie ji got really emotional and hugged both of us. We did sing quite a few songs and they really enjoyed our company.”

He added that Hrithik’s mother gifted him a gold chain with rudraksha and pouches with Goddess Laxmi coins in it. He shared that Pinkie Ji told him that the chain was given to her by her father. It had a rudraksha he was very pleased with the gift. He said, “I was about to get myself a rudraksha and Pinkieji gifted it to me.”

Rakesh Roshan also told them that he and his wife Pinkie are huge fans of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal and had wanted to meet them.

On being asked if they got a chance to meet and if he heard them sing at his residence, Pawandeep replied that he met them for a brief span and wished luck to both of them. He asked them to keep working hard and rise in life.