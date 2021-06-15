Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt feels 'encouraged' after Navya Naveli Nanda calls him her favourite contestant

Navya Naveli Nanda had left her fans surprised after she shared a video clipping from the Indian Idol 12 show.

A few days ago everyone was shocked when Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter revealed her favourite Indian Idol 12 contestant. She had revealed that Indian Idol 12’s Sawai Bhatt is her favourite and also shared his performance video on her Instagram stories. This came as a sweet surprise for him and thanked her. To note, the current season has been under the radar of fans who have been trolling the show because of the poor performances of the contestants.

Reacting to it, Sawai said, ‘It is honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan Sir. She has encouraged me by giving her support and it has motivated me to perform better." The star kid had recently shared a video on her Instagram stories of Sawai singing ‘Teri Deewani’ by Kailash Kher. Navya had written, "yasssssss Sawai" followed by a bunch of fire emojis. In the episode, Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya had also appeared.

The budding singer also expressed that he is thankful to the show for giving the platform. To note, the star had shared his performance video twice on her handle. In another clip, he was seen performing Gadar's song Udja Kale Kawan.

Recently, the star kid had posted a picture on her Instagram which went viral. She was wearing T-shirt has a broken heart printed on it. Navya has co-founded an initiative named ‘Aara Health’ that aims to build awareness and services around feminine health in India.

