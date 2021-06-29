Indian Idol 12: Sona Mohapatra takes a jibe at Anu Malik after he returns as a judge; Says ‘Trash loves trash’

Anu Malik returned as judge after Vishal Dadlani quite the show amid the second wave of coronavirus.

The music reality show Indian Idol season 12 continues to be in the limelight. Right from contestants to judges, everyone is making headlines. Netizens seem to be unhappy with the current season as they not leaving any chance of trolling the contestants. Recently, budding singer Shanmukhapriya was trolled after lyricist Javed Akhtar praised her singing. And now Anu Malik is being trolled after he returns to the show as a judge. This has not gone well with the fans. And to add more to it singer Sona Mohapatra has taken a fresh jibe at him.

She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “Trash loves trash.” Her tweet came after netizen tweeted, “#Indiaidol #sonytv seems like #AnuMalik has been absolved of the #metoo allegations. @sonamohapatra. He is firmly in #judge seat since the past few weeks (sic).” To note, the musician had also hit headlines when he was accused of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement. Famous singers like Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and Sona Mohapatra had put an alleged accusation. Following which he stepped down from the position of judge in the show.

Vishal Dadlani came inboard after him. But recently he quit the show and now once again Anu has returned to the show.

trash loves trash. https://t.co/JQDWP0OHhm — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, this weekend veteran Shatrugan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha will be gracing the show. The actor will also sing for his wife and share some old memories with the judges. The pictures have gone viral on social media.

