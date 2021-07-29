Indian Idol 12: Taimur Ali Khan has the most ADORABLE surprise for grandfather Randhir Kapoor; Details Inside

Yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor will make an appearance in an upcoming episode of the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. The contestants will sing popular songs from the Golden Age of Hindi cinema. But what makes the episode extra special is grandson Taimur Ali Khan’s hand-made gift for his Nana (grandfather). During the episode, the actor is taken by surprise when the makers hand him an adorable gift from Taimur- his grandson from daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan and . The senior actor had no idea that the makers would gift him a hand-made card from Taimur. The little one’s card read, “I love you, Nana. Take care.”

Randhir Kapoor is left teary-eyed at this sweet and thoughtful gift from the four-year-old. The actor thanked everyone for the surprise. He also said that after the show, he would directly go and meet his grandson. He further added that he loved his grandkids even more than his daughters – Karisma and Kareena. The actor said, “Kehte hai na, asal se zyada sood pasand hai. Just like every grandparent loves their grandkids more, similarly, I too love my grandchildren more than Karisma and Kareena. They are my special grandkids.” Earlier, Randhir Kapoor had accidentally shared his youngest grandson, and Kareena and Saif’s second child, Jeh’s, photo on social media, only to soon delete it. He is also the one to share Jeh’s name with the internet.

A few weeks back, Karisma Kapoor had graced the sets of Indian Idol 12, when she received sweet messages from sister Kareena, and father Randhir Kapoor.

The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will air on August 15. The top six contestants, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble will be battling for the trophy.

