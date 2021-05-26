Indian Idol 12: Udit Narayan calls Aditya Narayan ‘childish & emotional’ over Amit Kumar controversy

Udit Narayan gave his opinion about the controversy surrounding the Indian Idol episode with Amit Kumar and called his son Aditya Narayan immature, childish and emotional.

After Amit Kumar attended the Indian Idol episode where contestants were singing songs of legendary Kishore Kumar. After his visit to the show, Amit spoke about how he was asked by the makers to praise the contestants despite his opinion of their performance. Aditya Narayan, who also hosts the show took a dig at Amit Kumar and his comments in the latest episode. Now, after veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal commented on the series of events, Udit Narayan shares his opinion on the controversy and said that it is imperative to not be harsh on the budding talent on the show and said, “Aditya is not mature yet.”

In a chat with Aaj Tak, Udit Narayan said, “I saw Amit's episode, I could see that he enjoyed it (the performances). When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this, and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya." Further speaking on the matter that Udit criticized his son for his statement and said, “Aditya is not mature yet. He is childish and emotional. He has been on the show (Indian Idol) for some time and has got attached to it. That is why he got too sensitive.”

Udit mentioned that he has not spoken to Aditya yet on the matter fearing that “he may go into depression, with so many people already on his case.” He also said once the dust settles on the issue he will ask Aditya as to why he got emotional on the issue and spoke while everyone else chose to keep silent.

