Indian Idol 12: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor to grace the sets & contestants to sing hits from the Golden Era

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular series on Indian television screens. It showcases some of the best talents from all over the country as they give their best performances for entertaining the audience. The show has been graced by numerous celebrities in the previous episodes of the show. For the upcoming episode of the show, the show will be witnessing the presence of the veteran actor Randhir Kapoor as the episode will be dedicated to him.

The contestants will be seen giving performances on the superhit songs from the movies of the actor. The judges of the show will be seen engaging in fun and nostalgic conversations with the special guest, Randhir Kapoor. The upcoming episode will be put together to honor and celebrate the actor Randhir Kapoor. As the show is heading towards its finale, the contestants are also working hard to be their best versions and present exuberance in their singing.

The show is being judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik, and singer Sonu Kakkar. It is hosted by Aditya Narayan, who is himself a good singer. The contestants of the show who will be giving a tough fight in the finale include Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro.

It will be a truly entertaining evening with the superhit melodies of the Golden age of Cinema and will surely be worth a watch.



