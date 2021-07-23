Indian Idol 12: Veteran actress Reena Roy appreciates Arunita Kanjilal by lip syncing ‘Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho’

Reena Roy will be seen on the TV screens after a long time as the actress will be seen gracing the sets of Indian Idol 12 on the weekend. The upcoming episode of the show will be dedicated to the super hit songs of the movies of the Bollywood star. She will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants of the show and they will be presenting their best on the sets. Reena Roy will be seen deeply touched by the melodious singing of the Arunita Kanjilal on the evergreen song ‘Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho’.

As per the latest promo of the show, Reena Roy will be seen appreciating the performance of Arunita Kanjilal. She is also seen shaking a leg on the song as she goes on the stage. She will also be seen lip-syncing to the song as Arunita sings the song again. The song is from the 1980’s movie Aasha, in which Reena Roy starred along with Jeetendra.

Along with the promo was the caption, "#ReenaRoy ka swagat karengi #IdolArunita aur unki shaandaar peshkash! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #ReenaRoySpecial #IndianIdol2020 iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!"

See video here: