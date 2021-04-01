Indian Idol 12: Veteran actress Rekha dances on the song ‘Humma Humma’ with sneakers; SEE PICS

Rekha, who still rules many hearts, will be seen in the coming episodes of Indian Idol season 12. The actress will also be dancing with contestants.

For the veteran actress, age has always been just a number. She can easily give any actress run for money even today. The gorgeous actress has graced the set of the singing reality show Indian Idol season 12. In an upcoming episode, the show is all set to break the records of fun, entertainment, and music which will be a joyful ride for the viewers of the show. The contestant’s along with the trio judges Vishal, Neha and Himesh will be seen sharing some precious moments with the actress.

Rekha will be applauding the singers for their performances. Contestant Shanmukha Priya will be singing the song Kaisi Paheli Zindagani which was lauded by everyone present on the sets. Rekha also applauded her and said, “You are an exceptionally talented singer with great vocal tone. Even, I liked the way you sing with expressions, its great and worth watching it. I can feel that you have a greater bond with your mother as she is always next to you. It’s your mother’s blessing because of which you have come so far and received so much of accolades at this young age”.

Shanmukha also requests Rekha to dance on the sets and the actress said, “I will dance only on one condition that is that the song should be sung by you on this platform and I will lip sync to it. Even, I like your sneakers very much and would request you to give me one your sneakers to dance”.

And then Shanmukha and Rekha together performed on the humma song which gave them a standing ovation.

