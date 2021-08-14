Indian Idol 12: Vijay Deverakonda sends wishes & love to contestant Shanmukhapriya; Makes her speechless

The singing reality show Indian Idol's final episode will be aired on August 15 for 12 hours. The top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya. The makers have already released a promo and today a new video was released featuring Vijay Deverakonda.

Shanmukhapriya is a fan of South actor and his wishes came in as a surprise for her. She was speechless seeing him on the screen. He said, “Today, is the finale. Forget winning forget losing forget everything just have a blast. Give it your all. Own that stage and completely enjoy the show. I send all my wishes to contestants and judges. Shanmukhapriya you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck”.

After this, she was seen smiling and jumping with excitement as she can’t believe it. Even judges and hosts also wished her. She said that it is unbelievable to have a wish from him. Shanmukhapriya thanked the actor for the support. The show is currently being judged by Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik. In the promo, Udit Narayan, Mika Singh, Annu Kapoor, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, and Kiara Advani will be part of the finale as well.

Click here to view the video:

The promo video is captioned as “Bas ek din hai baaki! Only #24HoursToGo for #IndianIdol2020 #GreatestFinaleEver, on 15th August from 12 PM onwards!” To note, the show was in the headlines for many reasons.

Also Read: Indian Idol 12’s Arunita Kanjilal on her linkup rumours with Pawandeep Rajan: ‘Some things are just for fun’