Indian Idol 12 welcomes the iconic 70mm pair Dharmendra & Anita Raj; HERE’s when they will appear on the show

Dharmendra and Anita Raj have acted together in films like Jeene Nahi Dunga and Ghulami. Read further to know more about their appearance on the Indian Idol 12.

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most popular singing reality shows currently being aired on television. The makers keep the singing platform engaging for the viewers by curating guests from Bollywood. Many film stars who are currently working or the legends often arrive on the show and bless the contestants with their views, opinions, and compliments. In the upcoming weekend episode of the show, one of the most iconic on-screen pairs of Dharmendra and Anita Raj will grace the show with their presence. The duo will be sharing their experiences and anecdotes with the top 6 contestants.

Indian Idol 12 has reached a point where the competition has become enthralling for the viewers as they root for their favorite contestants. Dharmendra and Anita have shared screen space in many popular films back in the day, the duo will be seen sharing some exceptional tales and experiences from their time in the industry and also bless and guide the top 6 contestants. Host Aditya Narayan will be seen putting forth an entertaining evening while the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar & Himesh Reshammiya will be seen enjoying the company of the veterans. It will be a blast to see the iconic pair with their everlasting sizzling chemistry on the small screen as well.

On the work front, Dharmendra has been one of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry for the past few decades. He has recently signed up for an exciting venture where he will be romancing and Shabana Azmi in ’s upcoming directorial. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is led by and and the film will come out in 2022.

