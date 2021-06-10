Indian Idol 12: When fitness buff Tripat Singh gave advice to contestant Shanmukha Priya; Read inside to know

The Indian Idol 12 show will be showing an episode called ‘Farmayish’ where contestants will be singing songs at the request of guests coming.

The singing reality show Indian Idol is being badly criticised after Amit Kumar’s remark over the contestants’ performances. A special episode on veteran singer Kishore Kumar has landed them in trouble. Till now, many singers have reacted to it and said that the contestants are doing their best. However, amid this, the show has been graced by many known personalities and in the upcoming episode well-known fitness buff, Tripat Singh will be seen. The episode will be a special one called India ki Farmaish.

In this episode, the guests coming on the show will have a ‘Farmayish’ of a song and the contestants will be seen fulfilling their requests. At the request of Tripat Singh, contestant Shanmukha Priya sang Darling Ankhon se Ankhen Char Karne Do which was loved by everyone. She will also join Tripat on the stage and showcased some of his power fitness moves.

He will also give her advice, “To be fit is an important aspect of our life and well-being, it gives us mental peace. I admire Shanmukha’s voice. She has also had her share of ups and downs but she has never let her failures define her and always fought back. Now, that is inspiring!”

Shanmukha Priya also said, “He is an inspiration for all youngsters including me, I feel grateful to have gotten the opportunity to sing for him.”

Recently, Abhijeet Bhattacharya came out in support of Amit Kumar and said that the issue was blown out of proportion and it was not needed that much.

