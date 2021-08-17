Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan to celebrate his triumph with a road trip to Kedarnath

After entertaining the audience for eight months, Indian Idol 12 finally found its winner in Pawandeep Rajan. It was a tough competition among six people – Pawandeep, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro. And while Pawandeep has managed to beat everyone, he is planning to celebrate his win with a road trip.

Speaking about his plans, the Indian Idol 12 winner stated that he will be heading to his hometown and will be spending time with his family. This will be followed by a 10 days trip to Kedarnath with the top finalists of the show. “I will do on a road trip to Kedarnath with my six Indian Idol friends. After that will also take my parents out but before that, I wish to go on a 10 day trip with these finalists. First, we all will go home and spend time with family. Post that we will go to Kedarnath and then return to Mumbai and buy flats in the same building and stay together,” Pawandeep was quoted saying in his interview with Bollywood Life.

To note, apart from his singing skills, Pawandeep had also created a lot of buzz with his proximity with Arunita. However, the young singing sensation claimed that the two are just friends. “We all top 6. We have become such good friends that we know what we want and who is missing whom. Just by eye contact, we get to know what the other one is feeling. Whenever any of us is performing we cheer each other and we all also make each other hear our performances. We have a musical relationship with each other. We like to jam together and talk about songs and music. I felt very lucky and proud that I have such talented singers as friends. We want to work together. I want to be friends with them till I grow old and then we discuss Indian Idol 12,” Pawandeep had stated.

