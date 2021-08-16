Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan on future plans: ‘I would like to open a music school for kids’

After a star-studded grand finale of Indian Idol 12 held on Sunday, the talented singer Pawandeep Rajan was declared the winner of the show. The singer from Uttarakhand lifted the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh. He talked about the final moments of the finale and his future aspirations with ETimes TV.

Pawandeep shared about his thoughts about the final moments, “I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show.”

He shared that when he received the trophy, his family was with him. His friends had also visited and everyone was very excited and happy for him. He also said that his mother was crying when he lifted the trophy. Pawandeep talked about his plans with the money he received and mentioned that he is from Uttarakhand and currently, the situation is not right there. So he would like to do something. He would also like to open a music school for kids there so that the talented kids can get proper guidance.

The Indian Idol 12 winner shared that the most special moment of the day was when he and all the other contestants of the show were standing together on the stage and they hugged each other. He shared that there is a big team who have worked day and night for the show and we would like to thank them all.

Pawandeep shared that Indian Idol gave him the opportunity to showcase his talent to the whole country. He said that Indian Idol 12 has become a family to him and that they all come from villages with big dreams in their eyes and Indian Idol makes them come true. It is a platform and a shortcut route for people who have worked hard in singing and want to do something in life especially in a city like Mumbai. Pawandeep further said that so many people come to this city with dreams in their eyes and struggle for years and that Indian Idol gave them a chance to be a part of this show, so he's very thankful.