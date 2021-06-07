Indian Idol 12: Zeenat Aman recreates sequence from Do Lafzo Ki Kahani; Calls the celebration ‘very special’

Actress Zeenat Aman would be making her much-awaited appearance on the 12th season of Indian Idol. Check out the details.

The 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol has been full of surprises. Viewers have been looking forward to watching their favourite contestants perform on the stage. The show has been paying tributes to actors and actresses from yesteryear. Recently, singer Amit Kumar was invited as a guest on the episode in which the contestants paid tribute to his father, singing legend Kishore Kumar. Now, Actress Zeenat Aman would be making her much awaited appearance on the show.

The actress was seen grooving to some of the tracks from her movies in a video shared by Sony TV on its official Instagram handle. In the clip, we see contestants performing songs from her movies. Zeenat recreated the popular boat scene from her 1979 film The Great Gambler, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. The actress opened up about creating the scene while the contestant sang Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and said that the contestant gave her a flower.

“When a contestant performed the song from Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Bhor Bhaye), I remembered the moment. It was presented so beautifully,” the actress told Hindustan Times.

Zeenat talked about appearing on the show and recalled her experience. The actress explained how ‘special’ the moment was for her and expressed her excitement about coming back on the stage and enjoying the celebration. She told the outlet, “It felt very good, coming on this stage. That which was celebrated on sets and the way they celebrated. .....It was all very special for me."

Also Read| Navya Naveli Nanda is mesmerised by the performance of THIS Indian Idol 12 contestant; Find out which one

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×