Indian Idol 13: Himesh Reshammiya reveals Neha Kakkar keeps her husband’s photo during shoot

Indian Idol is all set to hit the screens soon with the latest season. The popular judges trio of Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are geared up to showcase the top singing talents from all over India, with the assistance of audition rounds. Host Aditya Narayan, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar were present at the virtual press conference of the show where they were seen talking about the upcoming season and also pulling each other's legs. During one of the conversations, Himesh revealed that Neha always had her husband Rohanpreet Singh's photo on her table during shoot.

Teasing Neha Kakkar, Himesh asked her about not seeing Rohanpreet's photo during the virtual press conference."I am very excited about this season but I want to know from Neha Kakkar where is Rohu’s photo (husband Rohanpreet) which you would always have on your table while shooting for Indian Idol. Today, we are attending the virtual event press conference and I can't find the photo, where is the photo gone?"

Neha quickly responded, “There is no need for a photo, I am shooting from home today, so he is with me in the other room.”

The fun banter continued and when Aditya asked who among the three is the most difficult to please, Neha jokes, "I am very difficult to please, "Main itni difficult to please hoon ke mujhe panipuri khila do I will take you ahead in the show."

Talking about judging the show for the fourth time in a row, Neha shared, "If you ask me about how it feels to be the judge of an Indian Idol judge, I will just go on and on. I still feel even after four seasons, that -oh my god is it really happening! I have already judged three seasons and all of them have been such a huge hit. I am very happy and glad.”

She added Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are such great judges that they don’t let the morale down of any contestant or hurt them. All three of them try our best to give the respect to the contestants that they deserve. She added that she feels amazing to be associated with the show and the talent is really great this time.

