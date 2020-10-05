Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar to marry long time friend Rohanpreet Singh?

A news report by The Times of India, states that the singer Neha Kakkar is all set to marry Rohanpreet Singh of India’s Rising Star fame.

The latest news update about Neha Kakkar states that the Indian Idol judge is all set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. A news report by The Times of India, states that the singer Neha Kakkar could marry her long time friend Rohanpreet Singh. The news reports further go on to add that Rohanpreet Singh appeared on shows like India’s Rising Star and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', which was a wedding reality show. Singh happened to be one of the suitors for Shehnaaz Gill.

The news report by TOI further goes on to add that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet also did a music video and the former also shared a social media post about the same. The TOI report mentions how Neha Kakkar shared the Punjabi lyrics of the songs which read, "Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche," on her Instagram story. Rohanpreet Singh also reportedly shared a post on his social media handle wherein the duo is posing together. The post made by Rohanpreet Singh had the background song of Diamond Da Challa. There is a strong buzz in the industry that the marriage in New Delhi at the end of October.

Check out the post:

As per TOI's report, Neha Kakkar did not respond to questions about her marriage and the representative of Rohanpreet Singh stated that since the duo did a single together, both of them have been linked in a romantic way. The news report quotes sources stating that the wedding will take place soon.

(ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar OPENS UP on her struggles, family and bond with her brother Tony Kakkar)

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×