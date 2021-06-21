Indian Idol: When Farah Khan called Raghu Ram ‘bloody hypocrite’ for getting upset over Anu Malik’s reaction

Farah Khan and Raghu Ram worked together in ‘Tees Maar Khan’. Farah rewatched his audition clip while filming and shared her reaction with him.

Raghu Ram had auditioned for the singing reality show Indian Idol season one in 2004. He came as a contestant though his performance did not go down well with the three judges including Farah Khan, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam. Raghu had an altercation with Anu over the composer’s reaction to his singing. Raghu was not selected for another round but sometime later he occurred on the television as a judge for a reality show called ‘Roadies’. During his stint in the show, he was considered one of the most aggressive judges to have ever appeared on Indian television.

Years later, Farah Khan and Raghu worked together in the 2010 release ‘Tees Maar Khan’ headlined by and . The film did not receive success either at the box office or with the critics. Raghu played a supporting role in the film. While on the sets, Raghu reminded Farah that he had once auditioned for Indian Idol and also showed her the clip. The filmmaker did not mince her words and called him a hypocrite. Speaking to Indian Express, Farah said, “He showed it to me, and I said listen, you bloody hypocrite,”.

Farah added, “you’ve been doing Roadies for so long where you are only shouting at people, abusing people, and threatening to do all sorts of things to them. So, why did you get so upset? But, I think it was fun to watch that and to know that ‘oh, he came on the show then.'" After the 2014 blockbuster, Happy New Year, Farah has not yet announced her next directorial venture.

