Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant tests positive for COVID 19; Says ‘Don’t ignore wearing mask’

Abhijeet Sawant, who had clinched the winner’s trophy on Indian Idol season 1, has been diagnosed with coronavirus and has urged everyone to stay safe.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation last year, is once again gaining pace and the second wave is hitting a lot of citizens. In fact, India has recorded over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in a day which has been the highest so far. Amid this, several celebs have also been diagnosed with the deadly virus. And now another celeb has joined the list of celebs battling coronavirus. We are talking about Abhijeet Sawant who had become a household name after winning Indian Idol season 1.

The singer took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the news and revealed that he has been tested positive for COVID 19. While he is taking the necessary precautions, he urged everyone to take all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus at bay. Abhijeet also urged everyone to wear mask given the intense situation in the country. “I tested Covid positive.. Be safe take all precautions. Don’t ignore wearing mask. #CoronavirusIndia #COVIDSecondWave,” he tweeted. Soon, he was inundated with recovery wishes from his fans. A Twitter user wrote, “Get well soon. Wishing you a very speedy recovery. Hope ur fmly is safe n healthy. Take care n lots of love.” Another user tweeted, “Praying for your speedy recovery.”

Take a look at Abhijeet Sawant’s tweet:

Earlier, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly and producer Rajan Shahi had also tested positive for COVID 19. Rupali had shared the news on social media and wrote, “This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family. Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.”

Also Read: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly tests positive for COVID 19: This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be

Share your comment ×