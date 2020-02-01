Indian Idol's Neha Kakkar looks elated to receive a shagun chunni from Aditya Narayan; View Pics

Indian Idol 11's Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan are all set to tie the knot on Valentine;'s day. Check out the latest pictures of the duo right here.

Indian Idol's Neha Kakkar has been in the news of late as she is gearing up for her "wedding" with the singing reality show's host Aditya Narayan. Fans of the duo are super-excited and pictures from the sets of the show as they gear up for the wedding are widely getting shared online. In a few photos, we saw Neha wearing bride-to-be glasses and in few, we saw Aditya giving her red roses. There are also pictures of them dancing on a romantic number. And now, pictures of Neha getting shagun chunni from Aditya are doing rounds on the internet. In the pictures, we can see Neha Kakkar super elated as Aditya puts a traditional veil on her head. Speaking of the upcoming episode of the show, the same will feature Love Aaj Kal's Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

In one of the promos, we saw Kartik and Aditya dancing to the Dheeme Dheeme song. Coming to Neha and Aditya's wedding, Aditya's father and singer Udit Narayan had come on the show to announce the same. His mother, Deepa said, “We love you, Neha. You are so good, a beautiful singer and large-hearted. We see you on TV and we fell in love with you. Aditya has talked about you a lot.”

As per reports, the duo is all set to "tie the knot" on Valentine's day i.e. February 14.

