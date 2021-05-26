Indian Pro Music League: Ankit Tiwari speaks on being a young mentor amongst seniors: Learning my way around

Ankit Tiwari, who is a first-time mentor in a singing show amongst seniors including Kailash Kher, Shaan, Sajid Khan, and Mika Singh spoke on the responsibilities and how he is dealing with the new terrain.

Ankit Tiwari, who is known for composing a highly popular song Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2 and has done several other hit tracks in albums like Ek Villain and Roy. He even composed Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from starring ‘Airlift’ and felt that “people were not ready to believe that it was my composition. They felt it belonged to Pritam Chakraborty. It was much later people realised that I had composed it.” Ankit recently spoke to Times of India about being a mentor for the first time and that too in a massive show like Indian Pro Music League amongst the legends who are far more experienced. He also shed light on the splitting up of his band recently.

Ankit was speaking about the nervousness of acting like a mentor to young talent and being surrounded by people that he had looked up to. Ankit said, “I am junior to all the singers, who are participating in the show. Kailash Kher, Shaan, Sajid Khan, and Mika Singh are all my seniors and have done a huge amount of work on television. I can never compete with them. I am new in this arena and learning my way around here.” Ankit further mentioned having a band with talented musicians and it got splitting up because of the lockdown amidst COVID 19.

Speaking of the reason why the band got split up he said, “they had to relocate to their hometowns because there was not much work happening due to the pandemic. We are hoping for things to get better soon.”

